GALLERY: Glorious conditions greet footballers, netballers on weekend

The sun shone brightly across the region on Saturday, June 22 as footballers and netballers battled it out in the Hampden and Warrnambool and District leagues.
At Bushfield, North Warrnambool Eagles and South Warrnambool played out some interesting games while at Merrivale, the Tigers and Russells Creek's blockbuster lived up to expectations on the footy field.
As finals creep closer by the day, teams made the most of the conditions to make for some entertaining local action.
The Standard's photographer Eddie Guerrero captured some of the action behind the lens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.