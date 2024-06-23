Stop sticks used in chase on Hamilton Highway

Police have successfully deployed stop sticks to stop a fleeing Melbourne driver on the Hamilton Highway after a chase through Colac and Cressy.
Geelong highway patrol unit officers have charged a man following an evade in Beeac last Thursday, June 20.
A Victoria Police spokeswoman said police members initially observed a stolen Hyundai van on the Ring Road in Highton about 9.20am.
She said that with the assistance of the Victoria Police air wing, the vehicle was followed across the Geelong, Colac and Cressy regions.
"The vehicle allegedly evaded police on the Princess Highway in Winchelsea about 9.30am," she said.
"Stop sticks were deployed in the intersection of the Princes Highway and Trasks Road at Warncoort.
"The vehicle continued onto Ballarat Road and then Hamilton Highway, where he was arrested in Berrybank."
The 23-year-old Ivanhoe man has been charged with:
The man was bailed to appear in the Heidelberg Magistrates Court on December 2.
It is believed the vehicle was stolen from Napier Street in Fitzroy on Monday, June 17.
