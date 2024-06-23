Umpires to request league take action after incidents at two games

Football umpiring associations will request action after incidents at two Hampden league games on Saturday, June 22.
Warrnambool and District Football Umpires Association president Andrew Lougheed said it was important that his group stood by members.
He said there would be a request for action after Koroit hosted Warrnambool at Victoria Park on Saturday.
In a closely fought game Warrnambool triumphed by two points.
But, there was plenty of feeling both on and off the ground.
It's understood that at three-quarter time umpires took umbrage with abuse and at least one umpire threatened to leave the ground.
Club officials were spoken to and a spectator was asked to remove himself from the viewing area.
That wasn't the only venue where there was plenty going on.
Terang Mortlake hosted Camperdown at Mortlake's D. C. Farran Oval, where the Bloods won by 28 points.
Right at the end of the first quarter there was an on-field incident involving players and an allegation one player was hit.
A player approached the umpires at quarter time and that led to a melee, during which it's alleged there were physical confrontations involving players who were near officials and spectators.
Western District Umpires Association members have requested video footage towards the end of the first quarter be reviewed.
But, it's understood that the video operator did not capture footage of the quarter-time break incident as the camera had been turned off.
There was a similar issue last year during a break of play.
Hampden Football Netball League administrator Trent Hill said on Sunday he had not yet received any official requests.
He did confirm that last week the league sent an email to all Hampden league clubs relating to the spirit of the game, reminding clubs of their roles and responsibilities.
Last week Warrnambool and District Football Netball League president Kylie Murphy warned the league could take action to ban club members involved in abuse.
She said she had received complaints from a number of clubs and wanted to move to stamp out abuse.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.