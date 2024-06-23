'Bold ride': Consistent jumper too good in home town open hurdle race

DASHING Warrnambool jumper Fabalot aided with a brilliant ride from jumps jockey Will Gordon made a one-act affair of an open hurdle at his home track on Sunday, June 22.
Fabalot lumped 73.5 kilograms in defeating Prismatic by more than two lengths with Alakahan back in third spot in the 3200-metre race.
Trainer Symon Wilde was full of praise for Fabalot and Gordon after the all the way victory and said the seven-year-old will now be set for the $100,000 Lafferty Hurdle at Warrnambool on July 7.
"It was a bold ride by Will and it paid dividends," Wilde told The Standard. "Will just let Fabalot bowl along. It was a huge effort by Fabalot as he carried 7.5 kilograms more than the second place getter.
"Fablalot has been very consistent during his career and the handicapper hasn't missed him because of his consistency. Fabalot won the Houlahan Hurdle last year and now we'll set him for another feature in the Lafferty Hurdle in a fortnight.
"He's probably picked up another kilogram for the Lafferty Hurdle following his win on Sunday."
Gordon said Fabalot was always travelling like a winner.
"I was going well a long way out," the talented horseman said. "Fabalot gave me a great ride. He just motored along and I was confident he would be hard to beat."
From his 11 jumps starts Fabalot has won four races.
Imported galloper Leaderboard won a restricted steeplechase for Cranbourne trainer Mark Walker. Leaderboard was ridden by New Zealand born jumps jockey Aaron Kuru.
Jumps jockeys Braidon Small and Conor Brassil were sent to Warrnambool's South West Healthcare for observation after falls.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.