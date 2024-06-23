Windfarm delegation seeks lasting legacy

Welcome to Monday. It's journalist Katrina Lovell here.
I've been working across the weekend attending community events such as the Winter Solstice swim in Port Fairy and the Robert Burns Celtic Festival in Camperdown.
Despite just finishing her treatment for breast cancer on Wednesday, Port Fairy's Martina Murrihy was only too keen for a quick dip in the ocean along with hundreds of others as the Winter Weekend events wrap up. Alongside her was her sister-in-law Maria Sully who also spoke to The Standard about her own battle with breast cancer.
If you visited Camperdown over the weekend for the Robert Burns Celtic Festival, it would have been hard to miss Greg McWhirter in his bright yellow tartan kilt and hat. He recounted how he and his wife had planned to finally visit Scotland but then COVID hit. They never got there, and his wife Linda passed away earlier this year. So getting a taste of his family's Scottish heritage at the festival hit home for him.
Last week, a delegation from south-west councils spoke to the federal government about offshore windfarms in our region. If you haven't already, fill out Australian Community Media's survey on the issue.
