'Benefits need to be significant and widespread': Offshore wind on agenda

A delegation from south-west councils have taken their concerns about offshore wind farms to the steps of Federal Parliament.
Moyne Shire council mayor Ian Smith led the group who met with Federal Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen to discuss the offshore wind zone.
Cr Smith said last week's meeting he presented the minister with details of Moyne Shire's community survey, which highlighted the advocacy points which the community helped shape.
He said potential community benefits from developments was raised.
"The minister is in agreeance any benefits need to be significant and widespread. They need to be legacy building, not just one-off supports for groups and organisations," he said.
"I explained to the minister most responses to our survey highlighted the concerns people had with the proposals which included potential impacts on marine life, visual and economic impacts - which includes ensuring any transmission cables run undersea.
"We asked the minister to provide information about how the government plans to address those concerns."
Warrnambool City Council chief executive officer Andrew Mason and Moyne Shire's director of environment economy and place Jodie McNamara also attended while Glenelg Shire Council provided information for presentation.
Cr Smith said while the offshore wind zone was in Federal Government controlled waters and councils would not be a decision maker when it came to issuing permits for construction, it did have a key role to play in advocacy and as a conduit for information.
"Council and the community will be important stakeholders in these developments, and we want to make sure concerns are heard, dealt with appropriately and any opportunity for wide reaching benefits seized on," he said.
"The minister was very responsive. He listened and has committed to working with us as any projects move forward."
Have your say on the energy transition here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.