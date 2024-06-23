'Really hit her straps': Depth on show as sharpshooters dominate round

One of the great Warrnambool and District league netball outfits sent a reminder of its depth and class with a frightening display on Saturday, June 22.
Reigning premiers Nirranda, who are well on track for a three-peat of A grade flags this season, very nearly surpassed the 100-goal mark in a match with a 94-20 win against Panmure despite missing some first-choice players.
The mighty Blues were at their merciless best in the 74-goal win, with champion goal shooter Amanda Gilbert on song with a masterful 60 goals as she builds towards her best form.
Coach Maddie Hunger said her side, missing arguably the league's best player in Jo Couch who is away travelling for the next six weeks as well as Lisa Anders, were extremely impressive from start to finish.
"It was a really good four-quarter performance from the team, that's for sure," she said.
"We relied on some A reserves and juniors coming through the ranks to help us out so to put in that kind of performance together with a team not at full strength was encouraging."
Hunger said Gilbert's clinical nature in the attacking ring was on show.
"We've started using her a little bit more in goal attack as well just to give Steph (Townsend) a bit of a break," she said.
"It just changes up the dynamic. I feel like Amanda's really hit her straps the last couple of weeks.
"She always performs so well, we're extremely lucky to have her."
The first year A grade mentor said injecting some youth into the squad and giving them court time was really important.
"We probably didn't do as many rotations as we normally would do just to get as many minutes into the legs of the A graders," she said.
"We've used a lot of juniors through the first half of the season but we had an under 17 in Molly Mansbridge play her first game in goal keeper for a half and she was brilliant.
"It's great to see that depth coming through."
Another of the league's most dominant sharpshooters also had a day out, with Lena Wright starring for Merrivale in its 71-34 win.
The Tigers recruit netted an incredible 65 goals in the 37-goal win to continue a strong few weeks for the former Dennington and South Rovers player.
Wright, who won the league's MVP back in 2022, stole the show in an incredible display of accuracy in the goal circle.
In remaining matches, Old Collegians secured a thrilling 47-46 win against Timboon Demons in a tricky road trip. Allansford has built a gap in third after holding on to defeat Kolora-Noorat 28-25, while Dennington held off a challenge to beat the improving South Rovers 40-36 at home to consolidate fifth spot.
