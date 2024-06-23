Footy HQ: A sign of things to come for dominant Eagles?

It's sports reporter Nick Creely here after another fascinating weekend of local football.
North Warrnambool Eagles strung together one of the performances of the season on Saturday, putting the Hampden league competition on notice after inflicting reigning premiers South Warrnambool with a shock loss at Bushfield.
It was a performance which will surely have opposition coaches concerned.
Elsewhere, a bit of magic from ex-AFL champion Ben Cunnington saw Warrnambool come-from-behind to snatch a two-point win against Koroit.
The Blues now move to third off the back of the win and are building nicely despite a hefty injury toll.
Terang Mortlake was another Hampden league outfit to record a hugely important win in the context of its season.
Across the Warrnambool and District league, there is still plenty of uncertainty around how the top-five could end up with an intriguing round of action.
Merrivale shook off a slow start to knock off Russells Creek in a blockbuster clash, with in-form forward Hamish Gurry slotting seven in a dominant performance.
Little separates fifth from seventh with Dennington, Kolora-Noorat and Panmure seemingly battling it out now for one position.
