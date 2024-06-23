'There was a fair bit of push back': A decade on for shire's last bank

When the Port Fairy and District Community Bank opened a decade ago, no one envisaged it would become the last one in whole shire.
But chairman, and Moyne shire councillor, Damian Gleeson said that is exactly what has happened.
In fact, the move to start the bank back in 2007 faced opposition when the idea was first flagged, company secretary Ashley King said.
"There was a fair bit of push back about having another bank," he said.
When it first opened its doors on June 24, 2014, Cr Gleeson said there were three major banks in town.
Even Mortlake and Koroit had their own banks but in recent years all of them have closed.
"It's a story of the times though," Cr Gleeson said.
"We're going to use tomorrow to tell the story that this is actually what your banking can achieve.
"Without the courage of that steering committee our town would have no bank - in fact, our Moyne Shire would have no bank."
Mr King said the bank, which employs five staff, was here for the long term.
And although Cr Gleeson said banking would be different in five years, they were already planning for the changing landscape ahead. "We've got to be ready or we won't be here either," he said.
The community bank - which operates in partnership with the Bendigo Bank - has 270 shareholders.
Over the years, it has been able to give back to the community by way of scholarships, sponsorships and grants worth $839,708.
"The more people bank with us the more we can give to the community," Mr King said.
On Monday, June 24 2024, the 10-year milestone will be celebrated with an event at the Riordan Theatre from 5pm.
Mr King said theatre group would perform a skit about the steering committee that was set up to deliver the bank, and some cheques would also be handed out to local groups.
"Ten years is amazing," Cr Gleeson said.
