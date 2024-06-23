'Here I am being Where's Wally': Emotional visit to Celtic festival

A trip to Camperdown for the Robert Burns Celtic Festival was an emotional one for Greg McWhirter who was connecting with his Scottish heritage.
When friends from Warrnambool mentioned the event to him, he pulled out his kilt and hat made from the Buchanan Clan tartan and went along.
"Here I am being Where's Wally," he said.
While he is fourth generation Australian, his family's heritage is in Scotland - a place he would have got to visit for the first time with his wife Linda if the pandemic hadn't put a stop to their plans.
Still grieving the loss of his wife of more than 40 years after she passed away earlier this year, Mr McWhirter is visiting the south-west to do some of the things he had planned to do with her.
He said he originally came to the south-west for the Casterton kelpie muster after taking his wife's ashes to where they used to live in Darwin to be buried with the couple's stillborn son Haimish.
"I just had to run away and try and get some balance. We were going to come to Casterton this year - her and it - so I thought I'd still go," Mr McWhirter said.
"While I'm down here I'm just calling in and seeing mates I know."
With market stalls, bagpipe competitions, concerts and shortbread judging, the festival had almost everything Scottish covered.
Fiona Ross performed the traditional address to the haggis during Friday's sold-out dinner and also sang during an event next to the town's historic Robert Burns statue.
"The chef carries in the haggis. It's piped in first and there's a whole procession - people carrying the whisky, people carrying the sword, people carrying the knife to stab the haggis," she said.
Ms Ross reads a poem, written by famed Scot Robert Burns, to honour haggis as the greatest food - "the king amongst sausages".
She said she grew up in Glasgow said learning about Burns' songs and poetry in school.
"It stood me in great stead. I did a concert tour in Russia years ago and they know a lot about Robert Burns. He's known worldwide. Auld Lang Syne is the second most widely sung song after Happy Birthday," she said.
Ms Ross said people are familiar with Burns' work without realising it's his.
