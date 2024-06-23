'He's been outstanding': Footy coach praises key forward recruit

A key position recruit who has battled hamstring issues in the first-half of the season is starting to evolve at Hampden league level, according to his coach.
Terang Mortlake forward Jacob Moloney kicked three goals and was among the best for the Bloods in their crucial 17.9 (111) to 12.11 (83) win against Camperdown on Saturday.
Bloods mentor Lewis Taylor said the ex-Panmure skipper provided a strong focal point up forward.
"The earlier games he's had, he's had some hamstring problems and tightness but the game time he did get you could tell he was going to be comfortable at the level," he said.
"He's going from strength-to-strength at the moment. In the last couple of weeks he's played full games and it's been a huge help for us down forward.
"He's been outstanding and he'll keep growing. He's enjoying the standard of footy. He certainly doesn't look out of place that's for sure."
Taylor, said his fifth-placed side were pleased to bank the points on Saturday, knowing how tight the competition is this season. Only percentage separates Warrnambool in third and the Bloods in fifth, with Koroit sitting fourth.
The ex-Brisbane Lions and Sydney Swans player, who kicked two in his second appearance of the season, said to jump out of the blocks in the first quarter was a good sign.
"They all feel important now, it's pretty even. It was a big game for us, we had to win that one," he said.
"With their (Camperdown) season and how they were going they needed to come in with a similar mindset to us too so we knew it'd be a hard contest and to get the points is pleasing."
"Our starts to games have been pleasing at the moment, we've got out of the blocks most weeks which always helps."
He added it was a solid, all-round team effort with prolific midfielder Xavier Vickers once again a strong contributor.
"Across the board, guys are playing up to the standard they should be and guys have really lifted," Taylor said.
"I don't think there was one or two who did it all, it was a good team effort and on a day where we had Matty Arundell's 100th and Ryan O'Connor's 150th, it was important to win for those blokes."
Port Fairy, meanwhile, secured its fifth win of the season and remain in the hunt for finals in a 21.10 (136) to 9.6 (60) result against Portland, with skipper Matt Sully starring with five goals.
Cobden also ensured it walked away from its road trip to Hawkesdale with a win, controlling the contest against Hamilton Kangaroos, 13.11 (89) to 6.4 (40).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.