The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Cannot say loudly enough': Solstice swim to aid breast cancer research

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 23 2024 - 12:20pm, first published 12:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sisters-in-law Martina Murrihy and Maria Sully have both faced a battle with breast cancer. They took a morning dip in the ocean at Port Fairy as part of the Winter Weekends solstice swim.
Sisters-in-law Martina Murrihy and Maria Sully have both faced a battle with breast cancer. They took a morning dip in the ocean at Port Fairy as part of the Winter Weekends solstice swim.

Fatigue and side effects of daily radiotherapy to treat breast cancer didn't deter Port Fairy's Martina Murrihy from joining hundreds of others taking an early morning ocean dip to mark the winter solstice.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.