'Cannot say loudly enough': Solstice swim to aid breast cancer research

Fatigue and side effects of daily radiotherapy to treat breast cancer didn't deter Port Fairy's Martina Murrihy from joining hundreds of others taking an early morning ocean dip to mark the winter solstice.
A still soaking, Mrs Murrihy then handed out egg and bacon rolls to her fellow swimmers as part of the Winter Weekend event at the surf club on Sunday, June 23, 2024.
"I haven't got time to be tired," she said.
Winter Weekends community events organiser Carrie Skeen said the swim usually raised money for the club but this year the funds go towards breast cancer research after club member Mrs Murrihy was diagnosed earlier this year.
With "quite a bad" family history of cancer on both sides, she made sure she had regular mammograms.
Her mum is a survivor of 17 years and, of all her mum's seven siblings there was only one that hasn't had cancer. Mrs Murrihy also lost her dad to cancer, and two of his sisters also had breast cancer.
"So I've been checking for a long time, since I turned 40 and I'm now 56," she said.
"In my mind, I knew at some stage in my life I would need to deal with this."
In January, a routine mammogram found "something suspicious" and she was sent to Geelong for further tests.
That day, of the nine people in the Geelong waiting room, all but one was from Warrnambool, Koroit or Port Fairy. "That was an eyeopener," she said.
A biopsy found a "pre-cancerous" lump which was removed during surgery on May 1.
"It was contained, but 'pre' would turn to cancer. So found it very, very early," she said.
Mrs Murrihy then underwent 15 sessions of radiotherapy as a precaution which meant treatment every day for three weeks at Warrnambool's cancer centre. "I just finished that last Wednesday," she said.
"It's amazing the support for breast cancer once you jump on that train. So thankful for that early detection. Cannot say loudly enough, please keep you mammograms up to date. That's what found it for me."
Mrs Murrihy's sister-in-law Maria Sully - who took a dip in the ocean for her first ever solstice swim on Sunday - has also faced her own battle with cancer.
It was picked up about five years ago after a surgeon suggested she have a mammogram and ultrasound when she developed fluid in her arm follow carpel tunnel surgery.
Why he suggested that she doesn't know but is thankful he did.
Having no family history of breast cancer, it came as a huge shock. "Getting that phone call," she said.
Treatment meant a lumpectomy, followed by four or five weeks of radiotherapy but no chemotherapy. "I thank God for that all the time," she said.
She still suffers the side-effects in her hand and fingers from the five years of chemo-related drugs she then had to take but "at the end of that day, that doesn't matter", she said.
"They never actually will tell me I'm in remission, but they say 'you're good'," she said.
