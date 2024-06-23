The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Dogs in finals mix as coach urges players to 'carry on with that mentality'

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
June 23 2024 - 10:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarra Blackney-Noter, pictured earlier this season, was best afield for Dennington on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady
Jarra Blackney-Noter, pictured earlier this season, was best afield for Dennington on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady

A rising Warrnambool and District league outfit who has surged into the top-five for the first time this season is remaining focused on the task at hand.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.