Dogs in finals mix as coach urges players to 'carry on with that mentality'

A rising Warrnambool and District league outfit who has surged into the top-five for the first time this season is remaining focused on the task at hand.
Dennington secured a percentage boosting win against South Rovers on Saturday, June 22, moving into fifth due to results across the competition going its way.
The Leigh Anderson-coached Dogs, who won 17.15 (117) to 1.5 (11), shook off a tough three week patch against Nirranda, Merrivale and Russells Creek to secure the win.
"We really needed that one, especially after coming off three really tough weeks," Anderson said.
"To get a good win is a shot in the arm for the boys, they are focused on what we need to do to get the job done. We'll just try and carry on with that mentality now.
"The scoreboard didn't reflect the toughness of the game. We had some sore boys, the game was played at full gusto."
The Dogs had 32 shots on goal, with Tom Noonan Jr slotting six, Jordan Garner four and Harry Ponting three.
Anderson said it was pleasing to see the forwards make the most of their opportunities.
"We probably missed a lot of easier ones at stages, I think we kicked 4.9 in the second but to the boys' credit they kept chipping away at it and got the job done," he said.
The Dogs mentor said Jarra Blackney-Noter was a standout while Cyrus Fenn and a number of the side's leaders stood tall.
"Cyrus went back for us and played a crucial role down back and then we had the usuals in Jordan (Garner), Flynn (Rowe), those guys play well," he said.
"I thought Macauley Clark was great again, he's had a few really good weeks.
"After a tough three weeks it was good to see our better players do well. It was tough leaving blokes (out of the best)."
Premiership favourites Nirranda, meanwhile, flexed its muscles with a 114-point win against Panmure.
Prized recruit Ben Dobson filled his boots with seven majors in the 23.15 (153) to 5.9 (39) win, with Hugh Porter and Jack Primmer dining out up forward with five each. Midfielder Luke Irving was a standout for the Blues.
Allansford also consolidated its second place with a comfortable 39-point win against Kolora-Noorat, 14.13 (97) to 9.4 (58).
