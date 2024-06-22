'A clear standout': Leader stands tall as Tigers respond in fine style

A dynamic performance from its stand-in skipper and a strong response from last week's loss saw a Warrnambool and District league contender return to its winning ways.
Merrivale held off a gallant Russells Creek to win 15.9 (99) to 12.12 (84) in the top-four blockbuster, with coach Josh Sobey - who praised the standard of the game - impressed by his group's resolve after a slow start.
"It was a super game of footy, a great spectacle for everyone that attended and enjoyed it I think," he said.
"The boys held strong late and got it done after we gave up a bit of a start. We're pretty happy with that one.
"Creek were really good, they've got a great midfield and some big forwards so credit to them but really happy with the boys."
Midfielder Sam Gleeson was at his vintage best with a best-afield performance, while Hamish Gurry's rich vein of form continued with a bag of seven.
Gurry, without spearhead Dylan Weir in the side, has slotted bags of nine, six and now seven in the past four matches.
"Sam is our captain at the moment, I think Creek's midfield is their strong point and I felt he really led the way for us in there," Sobey said of Gleeson.
"He gave us opportunities forward of the footy, not just to win it at the coalface but to follow it up and then organise us.
"He was a clear standout."
Sobey, who also confirmed gun recruit Trent Harman got through his first senior match since April comfortably, said it was important the group responded after a tough loss against Nirranda the week prior.
The experienced mentor added it was vital the group continued to build towards the back-end with some key players to still come back.
"You try not to get too high or low through a season from my own experience, it's all about learning and putting the puzzle together," he said.
"I felt like (on Saturday) we responded pretty well. The beauty for us is we're still a little bit off from our best which is good.
"It was probably a bit different than what we experienced in many ways last year.
"We know we've got some work to do, get some guys fit which is a good thing for us."
Creek, who led for strong patches throughout the afternoon and will take plenty out of the contest, were well served by vice-captain Sam Alberts and ball magnet Logan McLeod. Skipper Tom Smith slotted four.
