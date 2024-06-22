'Confidence' growing for emerging gun as Magpies remain in finals mix

An emerging Hampden league open netball gun has put on a commanding display as her side moves within touching distance of breaking into the top-five.
Camperdown teenager Sophie Conheady was best-on-court in the Magpies' stirring 55-46 win against Terang Mortlake on Saturday, 22 June, showcasing her agility and versatility.
Magpies coach Emily Stephens said the progression of Conheady and the open squad's array of emerging talent was exciting to see.
"In the last three weeks she has really found her own," Stephens told The Standard.
"She's found her mojo, driving beautifully and playing her role sensationally.
"I think that one of the best parts of coaching a young team is seeing that growth with these young players.
"We've seen it in spades with Soph which is wonderful to see. It becomes pretty significant for us to see the confidence grow in her. That extra 12 months in herself shows, it's been a big step."
Stephens, who said defender Lily Eldrige was also a standout, believed it was a strong confidence booster for her group who remained in the finals mix.
"It was an important game to win, not only for the ladder positioning but for our confidence," she said.
"They really jumped us early last time so to win this time, it's a really good feeling.
"At the start of the year we had confidence and belief in ourselves and we probably have challenged those top sides for three or two quarters and in the last few weeks we've put those four quarters together.
"Once you're in that five anything can happen. There's not huge expectations but we expect to do well. We have the talent and the ability."
South Warrnambool, meanwhile, welcomed back some key players and secured a 66-33 win against North Warrnambool Eagles at Bushfield.
Multiple premiership player Isabella Rea made her return from injury and was "fantastic" while Meg Carlin returned to the Roosters' line-up and slotted back in nicely.
"I felt like we had some great connection between the girls (on Saturday)," coach Will Jamison said.
"I think we've only had maybe one game with a full squad with injuries and unavailability but we also knew at the start of the season we had different combinations.
"We've got Terang next week and then obviously our bye after that so it'll be good to get a good look at those final combinations."
Jamison said important defender Ally Mellblom was still a "week or so" away as she recovers from an elbow injury.
In remaining matches, Portland secured its second win of the season, knocking off Port Fairy 57-42, Warrnambool impressed in its 51-35 victory against Koroit away from home. Cobden was far too strong down at Hawkesdale to win 80-41 against the still win less Hamilton Kangaroos.
