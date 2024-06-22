Contender 'not the finished product just yet' as star midfielder dominates

A Hampden league premiership contender is adamant it has another gear to go after its most complete four-quarter performance of the season to date.
North Warrnambool Eagles inflicted reigning premiers South Warrnambool with its first loss of the season on Saturday with a clinical 17.13 (115) to 6.9 (45) win at Bushfield.
It's the Roosters' first loss since August 12, 2023, coincidentally also against the second-placed Eagles.
"We have been building nicely and I've said this a few times, we don't expect to be the finished product just yet, we've got some stuff to work through and improve on," Eagles playing coach Nathan Vardy said.
"But I was really keen for this week. We played South back in round one, obviously saw them today and now won't see them until finals and they're the best side in it at the moment.
"I really wanted the boys to go out and test themselves against the yardstick. It was pleasing to see the boys rise to the challenge.
"We put four quarters of footy together, it wasn't just in patches, it was four quarters of great footy."
Vardy, who kicked three, sung the praises of 2021 Maskell Medal winner Jett Bermingham, who completely dominated the match with his class and poise a step above.
Angus Noske and Bailey Jenkinson were others to have big moments but it was the electric midfielder's ability to find the footy and hit the scoreboard with two goals that stood out more than anyone on the field.
"It's no secret, he's only about 21, already won a Maskell, won back-to-back-to-back best and fairests at North in grand final years, he's just a super player," he said.
"It was probably his best game of the year for us I thought. He's a great contributor each week, but it's hard to lay a hand on Jett and if they do they often try and make him earn it.
"He's so tough, he just keeps rocking up and getting the job done."
The Eagles mentor said his group went to work throughout the week and executed its plans to a tee.
"We knew our pressure needed to be up and we needed to try and win the ball back in the front half," he said.
"We managed to get repeat entries and it puts opposition defenders under the pump and if you do it long enough you'll eventually put on scoreboard pressure."
In a rare loss for the Mat Battistello-coached Roosters, Liam Mullen did all he could to stem the tide while Archie Stevens did a power of work through the midfield.
