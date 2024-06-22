Crowd 'as loud as it has ever been' as belief builds for in-form Demons

Timboon Demons playing coach Marcus Hickey is adamant the roar coming from the home crowd at times on Saturday was as loud as he can remember.
The Warrnambool and District league outfit capped off a special day for the club with a thrilling two-point win against Old Collegians, 9.12 (66) to 10.4 (64).
The Demons, wearing their old Timboon Saints heritage jumper on the day, clinched their third win of the season and incredibly moved into eighth spot on the table, merely a game and percentage away from Dennington in fifth spot.
"It's bloody great to win," Hickey told The Standard.
"It was the past players day, sponsors day, wearing the old jumper and I think we got a free kick in the forward pocket at one stage and the cheer from the crowd was probably as loud as it has ever been to be honest.
"We had a massive crowd. It was great to see."
Hickey said there was plenty to like about the win, pointing to the midfield battle as a pivotal area in the result.
"Our midfield pressure was terrific," he said.
"When they got it in it was always under pressure and when we got it, we really took the game on.
"We worked on locking it in, so in a way it was just about getting back to basics. Our forward pressure was outstanding."
Hickey said the group came away unscathed and took away plenty of "belief" from the result.
"We've got the third win now on the board and we've got some belief now amongst the boys," he said.
The Demons were well led by the likes of Mitchell Wallace, Rhys Ziegelaar and Balun Cumming, while Ben Newey was dangerous with two goals.
For the Warriors, co-coach Joe McKinnon kicked four while games record holder Nathan Forth was in the best in his 300th senior game for the club.
