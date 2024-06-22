'Grit and determination': Blues hold their nerve as leaders stand tall

Warrnambool coach Dan O'Keefe has lauded his injury-hit side for standing tall in the big moments after it surged into third position on the Hampden league ladder on Saturday.
A goal at the 25-minute mark from ex-AFL champion Ben Cunnington and some incredibly pivotal moments from forward Harry Ryan (three goals) late in the piece sealed a thrilling 10.11 (71) to 9.15 (69) win against Koroit at Victoria Park.
O'Keefe said to see his side hold their nerve and find two late majors after being down by 11 points at the 20-minute mark of the final quarter showed plenty of "grit".
Cunnington, who looked dangerous deep in attack all day, expertly used his body to take a contested mark and run into an open goal for the match winner.
Only minutes earlier, the Saints looked to have iced the game after an umpire decision in the goal square handed them a goal before the Blues surged.
"I think it's important in terms of our belief, we've lost a couple of games by under a kick and ironically the first one was by two points against Koroit," O'Keefe said.
"To get a close one and come-from-behind, it shows we've got some grit and determination.
"I think (the win) will help us. We train a couple of scenarios to try and win the game and ice the game. We backed our system and method in."
The Blues mentor said Harry Ryan was "enormous" all day and dragged his side over the line with some desperate acts late in the piece.
"The goal he kicked was absolutely enormous," he said.
"Then the contested marks he took late in the game, he stood up. We ended up putting him back in that last minute or so and saved us with another mark.
"You can have method and system but it always helps to have some big moments from players.
"If you look at Taylem (Wason), his chase down in the goal square, that is inspiring as well."
O'Keefe said the ability for Cunnington to sum up the moment and read the play to kick the sealer was a testament to his forward craft.
"You just back him in to be honest, you don't need to coach a player like that," he said.
"The beauty of him, he's a coach on the ground really. He's done a lot for me in regards to having another voice.
"He's been such a nice addition to our entire club. He probably missed a few goals but he just doesn't need much of it to control a game of footy."
O'Keefe said the club had 18 injuries at the moment and welcomed the prospect of bringing some key players back after the bye.
"We brought in four under 18s players today," he said.
"They all played well which is exciting. It's going to make it challenging for spots after the bye."
The Saints, who would be lamenting some missed opportunities in front of goal, played some good football throughout the afternoon with skipper Liam Hoy outstanding, while small forward Connor Byrne (three goals) was dangerous.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.