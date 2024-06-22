74-year-old male flown to Alfred hospital after collision near Cobden

6.00pm update: Police are still investigating the circumstances of a single vehicle crash that happened at in South Purrumbete near Cobden on June 22, 2024.
A Victoria Police spokesperson said it is believed the male driver was travelling in a 4WD along Cobden-Stonyford Road when he crashed into a tree about 1.20pm.
The driver, a 74-year-old Ocean Grove man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to the Alfred Hospital for treatment.
"The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined and investigations are ongoing," the spokesperson said.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
4.50pm update: A male patient has been flown to the Alfred Hospital following a collision near Cobden.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said the patient was believed to be in a serious condition.
Earlier: Multiple emergency service vehicles have been called to the scene of a car crash near Cobden.
The incident happened at the intersection Cobden-Stoneyford and Walshes Road in South Purrumbete, on June 22, 2024.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said services were first called to the scene around 1.30pm today.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed one male patient was being treated in a serious condition.
The spokeswoman said the patient is believed to have serious upper body injuries.
An air ambulance had been dispatched and the patient was expected to be airlifted to hospital.
The incident follows two other road accidents that required an air ambulance to be called over the past two days.
A school-aged boy was airlifted to the Royal Children's Hospital following a collision in Warrnambool on Friday evening and two Terang district drivers were flown to a Melbourne hospital after a head-on collision soon after 6pm on Thursday evening, June 20.
