The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Don't throw anything out': you could already own a fortune says auctioneer

Sophia Baker
By Sophia Baker
Updated June 22 2024 - 6:01pm, first published 4:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Eastick with a collection of vintage coins, stamps and banknotes. Picture by Sophia Baker
Michael Eastick with a collection of vintage coins, stamps and banknotes. Picture by Sophia Baker

People may have a fortune hidden in their homes and not even realise, antique expert says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophia Baker

Sophia Baker

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering general news from the south-west Victoria area. Email: sophia.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.