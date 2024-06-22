'Don't throw anything out': you could already own a fortune says auctioneer

People may have a fortune hidden in their homes and not even realise, antique expert says.
Abacus auctions' Michael Eastick has been in Warrnambool on June 22, 2024 to evaluate the worth of residents' goods.
Mr Eastick said he expected to leave Warrnambool with $150,000 worth of goods, collecting anything from stamps to sporting memorabilia.
He said people should be careful when cleaning out their homes.
"You'd be surprised the number of people that throw stuff away because they think it's not worth it," Mr Eastick said.
"Just being old doesn't make it valuable, scarcity and condition is the key.
"Don't throw anything out until they ask us... put it aside and bring it to a valuation day."
Mr Eastick said he had seen some very valuable collections in the Warrnambool area.
He said in one case he collected items worth $80,000 from a single collector.
In another case a woman had brought in several sovereign coins worth between $400-$800 each.
Mr Eastick said at his most recent auction in Melbourne the items sold were worth more than a million dollars.
