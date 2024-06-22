Aspiring photographer hoping to capture the moment as he cycles Australia

After already cycling around Japan and Ireland, Yusuke Kuramura is taking on his biggest challenge yet, Australia.
From Kagoshima, in Japan's south, Mr Kuramura is cycling around Australia carrying all he owns on his bike.
Taking his camera with him, the aspiring photographer is documenting his travels in hopes of making a book.
Mr Kuramura said he was first inspired to start his journey around the world after watching a documentary of another man travelling the globe on his bike.
"I thought to try the [same] adventure," Mr Kuramura said.
Mr Kuramura started his journey two weeks ago riding down the Great Ocean Road in all weather conditions.
He is continuing his journey around the country, hoping to ride all the way to the Sunny Coast in Queensland.
Mr Kuramura said the photos he took on the journey will add to his portfolio so he can work as a professional photographer in the future.
Mr Kuramura will spend June Saturday 22 and Sunday 23, 2024 in Warrnambool before continuing on his travels.
You can follow along with his journey by looking at his portfolio.
