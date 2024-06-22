'Plenty of potential' Warrnambool two bedroom home passed in at auction

A south Warrnambool home has been passed in at auction after a vendor bid of $380,000 on June 22, 2024.
Starting bidding at $350,000, the sole bidder did not raise the vendor bid to $400,000.
The two bedroom house at 11A Henry street last sold for $180,000 in 2006.
On a 630sqm block has a generous back yard that backs onto the Merri River through a reserve.
Auctioneer and Ray White Warrnambool director Fergus Torpy said the house had "plenty of potential" for the future buyer.
Mr Torpy said the house, originally built in 1950, was a perfect space to renovate.
He also said there was potential for the home to be used as a investment property or for a first home buyer.
Mr Torpy said given the home's location being just a short distance from the city centre as well as several local amenities such as Lake Pertobe and the Warrnambool Golf Club, there was also a possibility of opening the space as a short-term rental.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.