The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Plenty of potential' Warrnambool two bedroom home passed in at auction

Sophia Baker
By Sophia Baker
June 22 2024 - 11:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
11A Henry Street was passed in at auction. Picture by Sophia Baker
11A Henry Street was passed in at auction. Picture by Sophia Baker

A south Warrnambool home has been passed in at auction after a vendor bid of $380,000 on June 22, 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophia Baker

Sophia Baker

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering general news from the south-west Victoria area. Email: sophia.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.