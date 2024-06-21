The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

'Miss my life in Australia': Shock as cycling export announces retirement

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated June 22 2024 - 9:46am, first published 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Brown, pictured in Warrnambool earlier this year, has announced her shock retirement from cycling. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero
Grace Brown, pictured in Warrnambool earlier this year, has announced her shock retirement from cycling. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero

Australian cycling champion Grace Brown has announced her shock retirement from professional racing at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.