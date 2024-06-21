Gunshot residue tests crucial in death of elderly couple

Forensic tests are expected to reveal how an elderly couple died on a walking track east of Princetown on Friday morning, June 20.
The man and woman were found by a passerby on a walking track near Wreck Beach, at Gellibrand Lower, about 10.45am.
Police do not believe the deaths are suspicious and have not revealed the identity of the man and woman.
A shotgun was found at the scene and tests, including gunshot residue examinations, are expected to reveal exactly what happened.
The man and woman were found about 50 metres from where their car was parked at Wreck Beach.
Victoria Police said officers had cordoned off the area and a crime scene was established.
"At this early stage, police are not searching for anyone else in relation to the incident," a spokesperson said.
Victoria Police ballistics specialists attended at the crime scene on Friday.
As of Saturday morning police are still in the process of contacting next of kin at this stage so they are unable to release further details.
Officers are preparing a report for the coroner.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The walk where the couple was found is linked to the Great Ocean Walk, a 110 kilometre track between Apollo Bay and Port Campbell.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.