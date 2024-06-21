The Standard
Gunshot residue tests crucial in death of elderly couple

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 22 2024 - 9:31am, first published 9:28am
The elderly man and woman were found east of Princetown on Friday morning.
Forensic tests are expected to reveal how an elderly couple died on a walking track east of Princetown on Friday morning, June 20.

AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

