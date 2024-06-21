Air ambulance dispatched to scene of collision

An air ambulance has been dispatched to the scene of a crash in Warrnambool.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a collision at the corner of McMeekin Road and Giffen Street at 5.45pm on Friday, June 21, 2024.
"Advanced Life Support (ALS) and Mobile Intensive Care Ambulance (MICA) paramedics are on scene, assessing one patient," she said.
"An air ambulance has been dispatched."
It comes just 24 hours after two Terang district male drivers were flown to a Melbourne hospital following a head-on collision at Noorat on the Terang-Mortlake Road on Thursday.
One man suffered upper body injuries and the other both upper and lower body injuries.
