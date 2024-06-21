The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Very powerful': Putting Lindy Chamberlain story centre stage

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
June 21 2024 - 4:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Knights plays Lindy Chamberlain in a performance in Terang this weekend.
Rosie Knights plays Lindy Chamberlain in a performance in Terang this weekend.

The story of Lindy Chamberlain captured the nation in the 1980s but even today it still strikes a chord among theatregoers in Terang.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.