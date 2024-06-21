'Very powerful': Putting Lindy Chamberlain story centre stage

The story of Lindy Chamberlain captured the nation in the 1980s but even today it still strikes a chord among theatregoers in Terang.
The Terang Theatre Troupe's six-show run of Letters for Lindy was a sell-out when it was first held at the town's courthouse in March.
It was so popular, it was revived for audiences once again.
For Terang's Rosie Knights, who plays Lindy in the production, it was a case of stepping out onto the theatre stage later in life.
The former school teacher said while did do drama in college it wasn't until she got involved in choirs, and started doing singing telegrams, that her path led her to the stage.
She even still does pop-up singing telegrams for friends. "Given a couple of months notice, I'll make up songs and pop up at parties, sing and then leave again," she said.
Ms Knights fell into acting after being asked to fill in a few times for a couple of actors during rehearsals. It led to that play being rewritten to include a part just for her.
And now she is taking centre stage as Lindy Chamberlain in the Terang Theatre Troupe which is fairly new on the performance scene.
The troupe formed in 2019 but then the pandemic hit, like everyone else, it went online.
During lockdowns, actors would film their parts and then splice it together into a movie.
Ms Knights said they were always looking for new members, with people currently coming from all across the south-west to be involved.
Letters from Lindy - which will be staged at the Commerical Hotel in Terang on Saturday, June 22, 2024 and Sunday June 23, 2024 at 2pm - is based largely on about 20,000 archived letters that were written to her while she was in prison or from things that were said to her during the trial.
"It's a bit like social media but back in the day," Ms Knights said.
"A lot of people had opinions, and diverse opinions.
"It's a fabulous show.
"Very powerful."
Lindy Chamberlain was wrongfully convicted of killing her nine-week-old baby Azaria while camping at Uluru in 1980.
"She had to fight for a very long time to clear her name," Ms Knights said.
