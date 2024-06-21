Have your say: What should this baby wombat be called?

Warrnambool Wildlife Encounters is asking for the help of the community to name it's newest addition.
At just six months the baby female wombat is finally old enough to leave it's mother's pouch.
Warrnambool Wildlife Encounter co-owner Zara Altmann said they were overjoyed to welcome the baby to the zoo.
"We're excited to introduce her to all of our followers and pick the right name for her," Miss Altmann said.
Miss Altmann said the current front-runners for names were 'Willow' or 'Matilda' although they were still open to suggestions.
The baby wombat will be used as part of the zoo's education program.
Miss Altmann said education about Australian wildlife was key to their conservation.
"People don't want to save something they don't know anything about," Miss Altmann.
"Unfortunately worldwide our ecosystems are struggling and these animals won't be around if we don't look after them.
"So it's really important to us to get people to get up close to them and hopefully build a connection."
The baby wombat currently weighs just 2kg but she will grow to 45kg.
"So she's gonna be a big, sexy lady when she's fully grown," Ms Altmann said.
