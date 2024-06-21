'I've been shot at': Woman allegedly chased down by men with sawn-off rifle

A terrified woman was allegedly chased down by two south-west men who shot at her with a sawn-off rifle and then rear-ended her car.
The woman rang triple-zero and said she had just been rammed by the two men who allegedly shot at her while she was driving in the Cobden area.
A 40-year-old Cobden man, who had been in a relationship with the woman for about six months, and a 26-year-old Camperdown man were later charged with reckless conduct endangering life, two counts of reckless conduct endangering serious injury, being a prohibited person using a firearm, assault and driving in a dangerous manner.
The men can not legally be named as that could identify the alleged victim.
The 26-year-old appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on June 21, 2024, where he made an unsuccessful bail application.
Detective Senior Constable Robert Wilson, of the Warrnambool police family violence investigation unit, alleged the woman's partner went to her Cobden home in the early hours of April 24, 2024.
The accused man appeared substance affected and allegedly pushed the woman who fled in her car, a dark grey Commodore sedan, as she feared "something was going to happen".
The detective alleged the woman sighted the younger accused in the passenger seat of a light-coloured Ford Falcon parked on her nature strip.
He said the two men chased the woman through Cobden, two shots were fired and her car was rammed in Adams Street.
The woman fled the scene and hid in a nearby CFA shed.
Detective Senior Constable Wilson said she rang triple-zero from her car and reported the alleged offending.
He said she also spoke to a friend who also called triple-zero.
The victim told police she believed she saw the accused man fire a sawn-off rifle from the passenger window of the car her former partner was driving.
The detective said at 7.45am - about three hours after the alleged offending - the woman returned home to find her partner present.
He said the Victoria Police critical incident response team was deployed and the man was arrested at the scene. His clothes, watch and a gold bracelet were seized for gunshot residue testing.
The detective said the woman's car was inspected and gunshot holes were discovered, as well as damage to the rear.
He said the Ford Falcon was located burnt out on Shenfield Lane in Cobden.
The car was linked to the accused man after it was seen parked at his house some two weeks earlier when police attended over an unrelated property dispute.
The accused man was arrested outside a Camperdown address shortly before 8.30pm on April 25.
He was found to have suffered a stab wound to his gluteal muscle and was transported to Warrnambool Base Hospital where he underwent surgery.
The man was held under hospital guard and later remanded in custody.
Detective Senior Constable Wilson said investigators had canvassed the Cobden area in the days after the alleged offending and CCTV footage showed the dark-coloured sedan being followed by the Falcon.
He said the cars were seen travelling at speed and in some footage there was audio of the cars revving, gunshots and a man yelling something similar to "f*** off".
Under cross examination the detective said there was no gun powder linked to the accused man and that no one could be identified through the CCTV footage.
Lawyer Ian Pugh, representing the accused man, said his client planned to contest the charges and urged the court to consider bail.
He said if released from custody the man would have stable accommodation and support programs in place.
But the court heard the accused man had a considerable criminal history involving violent assaults, drug trafficking, firearm offences, and numerous stints in jail.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the allegations fell in the "upper range of serious" for family violence where a woman's life was put at risk.
He said it was alleged the man, who was a prohibited person under the Firearms Act, had shot at a woman from a moving vehicle and in a public place.
"Exactly why he would choose to act in that manner is inexplicable apart from being either asked or persuaded by the co-accused who was formally in a relationship (with her)," the magistrate said.
"The fact that the applicant is allegedly prepared to take pot shots at someone without any personal motive goes to the issue of risk."
The magistrate said the risk to the safety of the woman was "simply too great".
The man was refused bail and will appear in court again at a later date.
