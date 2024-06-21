The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Why this 'angel' teacher gives free English lessons to overseas workers

JG
By Jessica Greenan
June 21 2024 - 3:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Timboon P-12 School teacher Mandi Poustie with current English chat group participant Esteban Moreno and past participant Marcela Momcayo, both from Columbia. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
Timboon P-12 School teacher Mandi Poustie with current English chat group participant Esteban Moreno and past participant Marcela Momcayo, both from Columbia. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

Timboon school teacher Mandi Poustie teaches children during the day and adults from across the world at night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.