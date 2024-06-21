Why this 'angel' teacher gives free English lessons to overseas workers

Timboon school teacher Mandi Poustie teaches children during the day and adults from across the world at night.
The Timboon P-12 School teacher spends her spare time helping international workers practice and learn English, for free.
"Last year I noticed the demographics changing around our area, specifically Simpson and Timboon, to fill the worker shortage," Ms Poustie said.
"Farmers in particular using international workers, for example. I'm a teacher in Timboon so I noticed the shift there but also in the community, I noticed some very uncomfortable people.
"I had a burning question - we as a country value their work ethic, because we're employing a lot, but then what?
"Some had no knowledge of resources, tools within the community, they weren't familiar with our paperwork systems.
"It was just building and building and building. I thought I could offer them my time. I got together with the Simpson Community Centre which gave me the space to start some English workshops but we outgrew them."
She said a survey showed the needs were greater in Timboon, so the service moved to the town's library.
"Our numbers have increased, we've got a children's program running alongside it now, so it's just evolved really quickly to meet the needs of migrant workers in our community," Ms Poustie said.
"We average around 18 adults and six children."
Twelve Apostles Kiosk worker Esteban Moreno, from Columbia, said he knew "zero words" in English when he first arrived in the Simpson area.
Mr Moreno, now nearly fluent, said he used Ms Poustie's classes to practice answering common tourism questions he would encounter.
"I still go every week," he said.
"She's my angel".
Fellow Kiosk employee Marcela Momcayo, also from Columbia, said she joined Ms Poustie's chat group to socialise and practice her English which was already at an intermediate level.
Ms Momcayo has a background in veterinary science but said the key to unlocking further career opportunities in Australia was advancing her English skills.
"It's hard sometimes to arrive in a new country when you don't have the same level of English as everyone," she said.
"You feel a bit 'less' sometimes. I want to get back into my field but to do that I need a really advanced level of English.
"Sometimes I feel like skilled workers who come here aren't given the support they need by the government to help fill shortages in their field. We have experience which we can contribute."
Ms Poustie said while some support was available through institutions including TAFE, in rural areas including Simpson and Timboon, those services were less common.
She said without a driver's licence, a lot of international workers struggled to travel for those support services in between working full time, commonly on dairy farms.
