Two bodies discovered near Princetown

It's deputy editor Rachael Houlihan here and this is what's making news today.
Two bodies were discovered in suspicious circumstances east of Princetown on Friday morning.
The man and woman, who are yet to be formally identified, were found by a passerby on a walking track near Wreck Beach at Gellibrand Lower about 10.45am on June 20, 2024.
Victoria Police said officers had cordoned off the area and a crime scene was established.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
An alleged family violence offender who fled police was arrested in the Mount Dundas area after a three-hour manhunt by south-west police.
The man fled from police attention in Horsham early Thursday, June 20, 2024 and headed south.
The man went to a farmhouse where a resident became suspicious and alerted Hamilton police about 8am.
