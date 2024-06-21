Jumps jockey has extra spring in his step ahead of Sunday races

POPULAR jumps jockey Daniel Small has an extra spring in his step leading into the big jumps meeting at Warrnambool on Sunday.
Small's partner Shannon Warnecke gave birth to their first child Jameson at Warrnambool's South West Healthcare on Thursday, June 13 and the young bub and mum only came home earlier this week.
The son of legendary jockey Cyril Small and brother of Warrnambool jumps jockey Braidon has four rides on Sunday's eight race program and is hoping to boot home a winner to top off a big few days.
"It would be a huge result if I could ride a winner to celebrate the birth of Jameson," Small told The Standard.
"Jameson and Shannon are going great guns. Shannon is doing an amazing job. It's wonderful to have them at home. I reckon it would put the icing on the cake if I could boot home a winner."
Small rides the Quinton Scott trained Outrival in a maiden hurdle while his other mounts Needs To Succeed, Bywonner and No Matter What line up in high-weight races.
"I suppose Outrival looks my best chance," he said.
"Quinny and his wife Barb, who are great family friends, train the horse.
"Outrival ran third at his debut start in a jumps race at Hamilton and he's improved with that run under his belt. It looks a tough race on paper but I'll be giving it my best shot."
Sunday's meeting also marks the return to the saddle for champion jumps jockey Steve Pateman, who holds a dual jockey-trainer license after more than a year away from riding.
Pateman is aboard the Ciaron Maher-trained Chains Of Honour in a hurdle race.
The first race, a maiden hurdle, is due to start at 11.55am.
