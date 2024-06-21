Crime scene established after two bodies discovered near walking track

Two bodies have been discovered east of Princetown.
The man and woman, who are yet to be formally identified, were found by a passerby on a walking track near Wreck Beach at Gellibrand Lower about 10.45am on June 20, 2024.
The circumstances surrounding the deaths are yet to be determined.
Victoria Police said officers had cordoned off the area and a crime scene had been established.
"At this early stage, police are not searching for anyone else in relation to the incident," a spokesperson said.
Police will prepare a report for the coroner.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
