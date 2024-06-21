'Nothing to lose': Why 399-game netball champ ended retirement in 2024

If there's a silver lining from the COVID-19 pandemic, it's that it helped remind Nicole Dwyer how much she loved netball.
The 46-year-old called time on a decorated playing career in 2020 after the Hampden league season was cancelled.
She came out of retirement this year to play in the club's division one side and on Saturday, June 22 will remarkably play her 400th game for the club, most of which have been in the top grade .
The nine-time Seagulls best-and-fairest winner recalls a particular instance from the pandemic, when spectators weren't allowed to attend games, that she found really difficult.
"I was so lost sitting at home that day I remember thinking 'this is crazy'," she told The Standard.
"COVID might have stopped me from playing but then I might thank COVID for making me realise how much I missed it when it was taken away."
Dwyer's decision to initially retire was due to the cancellation of the 2020 season and her belief that it would be hard for her ageing body to return after time off.
The 2016 open-grade premiership player stayed involved through coaching and committee roles at the club for the next three years but admitted she felt "half on the outer" not playing.
People tried to convince her to make a comeback the past few years but she, a self-described "stubborn person", was adamant she wouldn't do a "Johnny Farnham" and change her mind.
The 2024 pre-season yielded a different result when Dwyer turned up to watch tryouts in sneakers and was handed a spare bib.
"Of course I've got a bit of white line fever so whenever I get given an opportunity I don't really go half-hearted," she said.
"From that, everyone was at me 'you should definitely play, you're fit enough'. I keep fit with the surf Lifesaving club during the off-season...
"I thought 'I've got nothing to lose and everything to gain again including the feeling of being back in a team'.
"There were quite a few old faces there mixed with some new faces and new coaches and things and I thought 'what the hell I'll give it a shot'."
Dwyer doesn't regret the decision at all and has since played in all but one of the Seagulls' nine division one games this year.
The side is a contender for the flag, sitting second on the ladder at the halfway mark.
"I'm loving it," she said of the season so far.
"When you've played all your time in open, you have to ask yourself 'are you happy to play in any other grade?'
"And I actually was. After having that time off I didn't mind what grade I was getting picked in."
Dwyer arrived at Port Fairy in 1998 after impressive stints playing with Bessiebelle, Hamilton Imperials and Heywood.
The Port Fairy resident also played multiple seasons at the state league level in Melbourne and was a member of the 1995 Victorian 19 and under state development squad.
Ahead of her 400th game, Dwyer said she was feeling a range of emotions including "lucky, grateful and blessed" she had been able to play the sport she loved for so long.
She doesn't know when she will finally give the game away but is making the most of it while she can.
"I'm literally taking each week as it comes," she said.
"I'm actually happy that I've got this far to be honest.
"When you get older you're management of your body, that's sort of a work of art on its own. Trying to get yourself right every week, I've got my mix of potions and anti-inflammatories and God knows what to get me through.
"I'm not going to say I'm going to play for however many more years. I'm just happy that I can get out and train and play and give something back for however long that goes for."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.