'Thought it was an earthquake': Ford Falcon smashes into woman's home

Police have dropped a careless driving charge against a man who crashed through three fences and then a home in Wanstead Street, causing significant damage.
The then 53-year-old man was driving a Ford Falcon in Warrnambool's east when he passed out, losing control of the car about 4pm on March 1, 2023.
He appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on June 21, 2024, charged with careless driving and drink-driving.
The court heard the man blew .057 after the crash which was caused by him passing out following a medical episode.
A police prosecutor dismissed the charge of careless driving due to insufficient evidence.
The court heard the car mounted a kerb on the north side of Wanstead Street, passing a pedestrian and colliding with a water metre.
The Falcon smashed through three fences before hitting the south-east corner of a residential house, causing structural damage.
A woman who lived inside the house thought there had been an earthquake and went to leave through the front door which was now blocked, the police prosecutor said.
She said the victim walked out a side door to find the man seated in his car which was lodged inside her home.
The prosecutor said the woman was at risk of being seriously injured or killed.
She said the incident caused extensive damage to the house which was left uninhabitable.
The court heard a witness approached the car and noted the driver appeared "dazed".
Lawyer Amanda Chambers, representing the driver, told the court her client had consumed a few beer cans during the morning before taking a nap.
She said her client had a calibrated alcohol device for personal use, which he used before driving to a friend's house that afternoon.
She said he blew under .05 on his own device.
Ms Chambers said VicRoads had since cancelled her client's driver's licence on medical grounds.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said it must be conceded that .007 was not significantly over the legal threshold of .05.
He said there was no evidence connecting the man's loss of consciousness and low-level drink-driving.
But he said if the man was caught driving while his licence was disqualified, he faced a real risk of going to jail due to the risk posed to the community.
The man was fined $400 and his licence was disqualified for 12 months.
If the careless driving charge had proceeded the driver would have faced fines of up to $2000.
