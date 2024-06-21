Calm seas for anglers across region

Calm sea and some good fishing to boot have been the news this week and anglers have taken off with this window of opportunity and made the most of it.
One major river played host to a major tournament and got a welcome release from the high water levels.
Saltwater: There has been some action on the barrel front over at Port MacDonnell this week. One crew stopped by to load up on our flake ice for the 2 barrels that they landed.
The boys put the short corner in and ran it through a school of fish and before they could get the second rod in the first one was sizzling off at a rapid speed. They put the second in and after traveling a short distance that was eaten by the second fish and they had a double.
After a hard fought battle the boys had both fish boatside with one being 120kg and the other between 100-110kg. These fish took a Bonze Exocet in Paris and a Jaks Zeus in Angry Skittle. These two lures have accounted for stacks of barrels over the years and are just a trustworthy couple to have in your arsenal.
These boys said the tuna were feeding on small redbait with the Paris skirt being a brilliant choice when these fish are feeding on redbait schools.
Spreader bars are a great choice too for the tuna and can bring non feeding fish up to the surface where your lures are.
One thing to remember is that when you're towing one of these spreader bars they drag a lot of water and mean that you need to use heavy gear to hold drag. Closer to home the school tuna have really slowed up at Port Fairy and just aren't playing the game for anyone heading out.
There are patches of fish off Warrnambool and down the coast but they are very patchy. On the bottom fishing front there are still some great gummy and school shark action for most heading out. Using fresh baits such as salmon, mullet, wrasse and other flesh baits will hold you in good stead.
Brad Jubb and Darian Innes landed some nice shark off Warrnambool last weekend in great conditions. Along with the shark fishing there is still some quality nannygai and snapper around mixed in with the shark.
Some anglers have turned to the jigs to target the nannygai which has turned out to be very productive. Using slow fall jigs bounced in front of their faces they can't seem to be able to help themselves.
To spice up the jig a bit more you can cheat by putting a squid tentacle on one of the assist hooks and slowly lift it up and down.
Estuaries: The Hopkins River played host to 46 teams battling it out in round 3 of the 2024 Vic Bream Classics series this past weekend. In very challenging conditions the bream made it super hard for the teams to get 10 bream.
One team that managed to land their 10 bream and subsequently took out the round was Team Daiwa's Jesse Rotin and Kate Callow with 10/10 bream for 5.97kg.
Jesse and Kate used a combination of Daiwa 3" Wave Minnows in Bloodworm fished on a 1/12oz jighead and a 1/8oz jighead along with a Daiwa Kodachi hard body. The Kodachi is only 40mm long but can be cast long distances and dives to approximately 1.5m of water.
Myself and Adam Brown finished up coming 2nd with 9/10 bream for 5.5kg leaving us one half decent fish short of a victory. We fished a Hurricane Sprat 85 Hybrid all weekend on a Daiwa Bait junkie 1/12oz jighead fished through a huge school up at Toorum Stones.
On the Sunday it was all over by 8.30 and luckily for us we had our bag by then cause we just couldn't get another bite for the rest of the day. We were also lucky enough to take out the heaviest perch and score ourselves a couple of Millerods Twitch freaks in the process.
Also on day two there is a trophy up for grabs for the team that weighs in the heaviest bag of the Sunday which we also won. Named after a local icon Graeme Taylor who passed away some nine years ago it's always been an award that anglers try really hard to win.
Luckily for me I had the privilege of being part of the team that won it 2 years in a row now. Coming in third was another local team the Old Codgers which is made up of Barry Thomas and Stu McKinnon with 9/9 for 4.94kg.
Coming off a win at The Glenelg River it was great to see them back it up and claim another top 3 result. The boys fished a range of soft plastics and blades up around Toorum Stones also. This school up river is next level and will probably have dispersed by now after the river mouth was opened.
The Glenelg River is still producing some solid eps and bream on the edges down the front part of the system. Soft plastics and deep diving hard bodies have been the standouts. There has been some big schools of Mulloway marked on the fish finders but they aren't feeding much at all.
Members of the Warrnambool Offshore and Light Game club found them around the poles and didn't get to turn a reel on one all weekend. It's only a matter of time until they start to eat but when that is will be anyone's bet.
Freshwater: the Merri River has been producing some great trout fishing lately right up and down the river. Kel McKinnon landed a nice trout casting a hard body on the edge of the duck weed.
He said that he seen this fish come up and have a look at the lure and when he began to rip the lure in the water next to the boat the fish couldn't help itself and grabbed it.
Once hooked it swum straight into the landing net and was in the boat quick smart. Soft plastics continue to do well lately especially seeing as the water is still relatively clean. Lewis Holland and Jessica Lane have been landing some nice trout down the bottom end of the Merri too.
Using a mixture of hard bodies and soft plastics depending on the flow and the water clarity of each given day. We have received lots of reports of trout being caught and it has been great to see some young up and coming anglers getting stuck into the trout also.
Noah Willoughby scored a nice trout after school on Wednesday night on a Rapala Countdown hard body. These lures are a great option which as their name suggests they sink making them a great option for the deeper pools along the Merri and Hopkins Rivers.
Chris Loomans has been sneaking out in his kayak and getting stuck into some nice trout on soft plastics. Using the Keitech range of plastics he has caught numerous fish now slow rolling them back to the kayak in the upper Hopkins. Lake Bullen Merri has been fishing well for tiger trout, rainbow trout and chinook salmon.
Running hard bodies on the edges has been the most popular technique along with trolling lures. If lures isn't your thing then try small cubs of pilchard fished unweighted or lightly weighted through a berley trail.
Using your sounder to find these fish is very important and once you do you can have a great day for numbers of fish.
This weekend doesn't look too bad at all with light winds and swell staying below two-metre all weekend. Will we see some more tuna pop up close to home or will the bottom fish take the cake?
Until next week tight lines and best of luck.
