'Can't even compare it': New owner puts fresh spin on community sport

When moving to Warrnambool Sheri Armati was looking to join a community, and she found it in an unlikely place.
After finding that local team sports weren't for her Miss Armati joined classes at PhysiPole on a whim in 2018.
Falling in love with the sport of aerobatics, hoops, pole dancing and aerial performance, she rose through the ranks and has taken over as the new owner of Warrnambool's PhysiPole Studios in March, 2024.
Miss Armati said she hoped to continue the community spirit of the organisation.
"Seeing just the love and passion people have for the studio, it's honestly the most wholesome thing ever," Miss Armati said.
"And then just hearing people say, 'this is such a great inclusive positive space'.
"Yeah, that's all you could ever wish for with anything."
After moving into a new space at the start of 2023, PhysiPole is one of the biggest studios in the southern hemisphere.
The studio offers lessons in pole, silks, hoops and aerials as well as providing bungee fitness classes for everyone no matter, age, fitness level or ability.
Miss Armati says there are plans to further expand the business as there are already waitlists for people to join the classes.
The studio will be hosting an in-house Ignite competition for participants to demonstrate the skills they've learned.
Miss Armati said the competition was also a chance to show the wider community local talent.
"The talent that we've got in Warrnambool is amazing," she said.
"You can't even compare it.
"I always encourage anyone, like it doesn't matter if you know someone competing.
"Come in and watch the show, the talent, everything like that."
Tickets for the event can be found on the Warrnambool PhysiPole Studios Facebook.
