Police pleased after heavy vehicle operation

Police have been pleased with compliance after a heavy vehicle operation in Corangamite shire focusing on driver fatigue and roadworthiness.
Cobden police Senior Constable Ashley Pitt said the proactive truck operation was conducted mid last week by Cobden uniform police members and Warrnambool highway patrol unit officers.
He said the operation focused on Corangamite, particularly the Cobden and Camperdown areas.
There have been a number of incidents, including a collision involving heavy vehicles in Cobden during recent months, which sparked the operation.
"The operation focused on key contributing factors in road trauma involving heavy vehicles," he said.
"In particular driver fatigue, regulation and compliance with vehicle roadworthiness also focused on.
"It was pleasing to see the level of compliance and lack of offending."
Senior Constable Pitt said a number of infringement notices were issued, but the overall level of compliance was excellent.
"Driver fatigue and roadworthiness are major factors in road trauma involving heavy vehicles," he said.
"While the level of compliance was pleasing, we will be continuing this operation during the coming months.
"Drivers need to be aware that we will be on the roads and conducting random checks.
"Compliance is not an option, it's a requirement for everyone's safety."
