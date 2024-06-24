'I sort of shocked myself': Why Warrnambool woman became a nun at 28

It's rare to choose to become a Catholic nun these days but that's that path Warrnambool's Isobel Stewart decided to take in her late 20s.
Even she admits "it's pretty radical". But when she felt the call, she knew it was the right decision for her.
Now 30, Isobel is preparing to make her initial vows next year.
She joined the Missionaries of God's Love Sisters about two years ago and is one of "a fair few" new nuns aged from 24 to their mid 30s in the Canberra-based order.
All up there are 22 nuns in the order which also bases in Melbourne and Sydney.
"We're currently reaching capacity and we're looking for another house. We're definitely on the rise," Isobel said.
While most Catholic church orders date back hundreds of years, the Missionaries of God's Love Sisters is fairly new having been founded in 1987.
"As a sister, eventually I will take a vow of poverty, chastity and obedience but that's a bit of process," Isobel said.
It usually takes about nine years of what is called "continued discernment" before a nun makes her final vows - that's more than six years away for Isobel.
"We very much live the life now. We live the life of poverty, chastity and obedience, we just haven't taken the vow yet," she said.
"Once you join, you're still weighing up the life. It's like dating in a way. You don't just meet someone and get married straight away. You're living and getting to know the lifestyle. Is this for me? Do I want to commit and make these vows for the rest of my life?."
Isobel grew up going to church with her family and had always believed in God but as she got older she did what most Warrnambool teenagers do - partying, socialising, travelling and focused on her career.
After finishing her teaching degree at Deakin's Warrnambool campus, she taught at schools in Hamilton and Melbourne.
But then she hit a low point of feeling "pretty unfilled" and a "bit lost", leaving her wondering if there was more to life.
Isobel decided to go back to the church she had walked away from. "I'd been taught if God existed, God was loving and for me it was a struggle to reconcile that with some of the teachings of the church," she said.
But once she started to question, and then understand, her faith just "took off".
"From there I was hooked on my faith and everything else became less important, faded into the background," she said.
"I very much didn't plan on being a sister but because my faith became so central...somehow, somewhere along the line I just had this moment where I was like 'Wow, the things that I am feeling fulfilled by in life actually line up with the sisters' life'.
"It was a moment where I was like 'oh, wow, this is what I want for my life'. I sort of shocked myself."
The response to her decision from family and friends has been "varied".
When she told her mum, Katherine, she was going to be a nun, she revealed that about two years earlier while they were going up for communion that a thought had popped into her head: 'I think Isobel is going to be a sister'.
It's a thought Katherine had kept to herself until Isobel announced her decision. "It was really beautiful. I felt like the Lord is so gentle and it's His timing. He brought my mum along the journey with me in a way. If He'd told me two years earlier I also would have freaked out," she said.
Her Catholic friends who have met the other sisters celebrated Isobel's decision. Others, she said, "didn't even know sisters still existed" or what it meant.
"All in all, most people just want me to be happy. I feel very loved and supported."
While most nuns wear normal clothes, the sisters are recognisable by the brown skirt and white shirt they wear in public.
"We still have a habit. It's a consecrated dress but it's quite simple. We still want to wear a consecrated dress because it is part of expressing something of our identity as consecrated women," she said. "We don't have the veil."
The clothing, she said, presented an opportunity to talk about her faith when people ask "why are you dressed like a schoolgirl?"
The sisters visited Warrnambool this month where they visited schools, ran a scripture night among other events and prayed with people.
This weekend, Isobel will head to the Philippines on a mission trip.
