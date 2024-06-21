'I was tossing up retiring': How milestone forward's move back prolonged career

Jarryd Lewis will notch up his 200th senior game for North Warrnambool Eagles at home on Saturday, June 22 but it almost wasn't to be.
The popular Eagle, 32, considered hanging up the boots a couple of seasons ago but a mid-season role change last year has re-energised him.
Former Eagles coach Adam Dowie made a bold decision to move the prolific small-forward to the backline and it is still paying dividends.
The Warrnambool Primary School teacher finished joint runner-up in last year's Maskell Medal and has continued his form into 2024, averaging 26.3 disposals after the first nine games, with an impressive kicking efficiency of 71.3 per cent.
"It keeps me fresh actually, it's probably the reason why I've kept playing to be honest," Lewis told The Standard of his positional change.
"A couple of years ago I was tossing up retiring and had had enough but last year the move was probably the best thing that's happened for me.
"It sort of reinvigorated me a bit. It just changed it up a bit and I'm loving it."
Lewis, who played game 150 in 2021, believes the move to defence has also been a good decision for his body and its recovery process.
"Through my late 20s I had a lot of soft tissue injuries and I think that could have been a result of just the position I was playing," he said.
"I haven't really done anything different training wise or strength or conditioning wise I think just maybe the change of position has looked after my body. I pull up a lot better."
Still, as much as Lewis is enjoying his new lease on life in defence, he is open to future positional changes based on team needs, whether that's forward or through the middle of the ground.
Not one to demand the spotlight, the unassuming Eagle has mixed feelings ahead of his milestone game.
The second-placed Eagles come up against ladder-leading South Warrnambool, the team which defeated the them in the 2023 grand final.
"Hopefully it'll just be another game but it's a good opportunity to I guess reflect on what's been a reasonably long journey at North Warrnambool," he said.
"It dates back to 2012 and I've been lucky with injuries and that I've been able to play in a few finals that I've managed to get my games tally up there.
"I didn't think too much about it until it hit me this week. I'll probably enjoy it when it's over to be honest, be able to just move on with the year."
The Warrnambool-based, Coleraine-raised Lewis has been with the Eagles since 2012 and has become a staple of the senior side under a number of coaches.
His durability has been a strength, only playing less than 17 games once (2018) in every completed season since.
Unfortunately, the 199-gamer hasn't been able to taste the ultimate success, featuring in four losing grand finals.
He views playing on the league's biggest stage multiple times as a highlight however it's definitely not the only one.
"They've been highlights but I just think the being a part of the club as a whole's been a highlight of my life and my career," he said.
"It'd be nice if we could taste the ultimate success whether that's this year or whether I'm a part of it or not. It would be a good reward for the club but I just think being a part of the club as a whole is a highlight."
The Bushfield-based club will forever hold a special place in the heart of the Lewis.
He wasn't living in Warrnambool when he first pulled on the blue and yellow jumper, noting the club was part of the reason he eventually moved to the area.
"I haven't even thought of leaving the club," he said.
"They're very welcoming, they're very family-orientated club which now that I've got a family of my own it's just great to have kids around and it's just good people which is what footy clubs are for.
"They're great social connectors and North's no different."
It's an exciting time for Lewis and his family which is set to grow in the coming weeks.
His wife Emily is 38-weeks pregnant, with the couple already parents to two-year-old Gigi.
"I'm hoping to actually get through this weekend. My wife said that she'll hold on for me," Lewis said with a laugh.
"It's a bit of just touch and go at the moment."
Off the football field, Lewis is enjoying his second year working at Warrnambool Primary School, where he teaches grade six.
He previously worked at Cobden Primary School, commuting from Warrnambool every day for years.
"When the opportunity came to teach here it was a no-brainer," he said.
"I've been really lucky that both Cobden and here are amazing schools, amazing people and amazing kids. It's a great place to work."
