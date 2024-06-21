Three-hour manhunt leads to Hamilton police arrest and charges

An alleged family violence offender who fled Horsham police was arrested in the Mount Dundas area after a three-hour manhunt by south-west police.
The man fled from police attention in Horsham early Thursday, June 20, 2024 and headed south.
It's understood he was involved in a collision near Mount Dundas on the Natimuk-Hamilton Road in the Cavendish district.
The man went to a farmhouse where a resident became suspicious and alerted Hamilton police about 8am.
That led to a coordinated search involving about 10 Hamilton uniform police officers in the Hyde Park Road, Dundas Gap Road and Masons Road area.
The man was corralled into an area and using technology Warrnambool crime scene operatives were able to pinpoint the man's location and arrest him about 11am.
The man was handed over to Horsham police, who are understood to have later interviewed and charged the man.
A Victoria Police media liaison spokeswoman said police had charged a man following an alleged evade incident at Toolondo, almost 50 kilometres south-west of Horsham, on Thursday.
"It is alleged the man, driving a Mitsubishi Triton, failed to stop for police on Wonwondah-Toolondo Road about 1.20am," she said.
"Officers caught up with the man on a rural property on Natimuk-Hamilton Road in Cavendish. He was arrested without incident about 11.50am.
"A 36-year-old North Melbourne man was charged with failing to stop on police direction, theft and assault-related offences.
"He will appear at the Horsham Magistrates Court on June 24."
