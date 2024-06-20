The Standard
The Standard
Updated

Drivers flown to hospital after severe head-on collision

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 21 2024 - 4:14pm, first published 7:58am
Drivers flown to hospital after severe head-on collision

Two Terang district male drivers have been flown to a Melbourne hospital after a head-on collision soon after 6pm on Thursday evening, June 20.

AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

