Drivers flown to hospital after severe head-on collision

Two Terang district male drivers have been flown to a Melbourne hospital after a head-on collision soon after 6pm on Thursday evening, June 20.
Warrnambool police Sergeant David McDonald said emergency services were alerted to a two-vehicle collision at Noorat on the Terang-Mortlake Road at 6.20pm.
He said a silver Mazda wagon was heading south on the Terang-Mortlake Road when it appears to have veered onto the wrong side of the road, causing a collision with a Mazda sedan heading north.
There were two people in each vehicle.
The driver of the Mazda sedan, a 42-year-old Glenormiston man, was flown by the rescue helicopter HEMS4 to the Royal Melbourne Hospital suffering multiple and serious injuries.
His passenger went to the Warrnambool Base Hospital with a broken arm.
The driver of the south-bound wagon, a 42-year-old Noorat man, was also flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital also suffering multiple injuries.
His passenger was also conveyed to the Warrnambool hospital for assessment and treatment.
Blood samples have been taken from both drivers.
It's understood that emergency service personnel faced a devastating scene when they arrived.
Sergeant McDonald said there was on ongoing investigation into the cause of the collision, headed by officers from the Warrnambool highway patrol unit.
The road was cordoned off in Noorat for some time while investigations were undertaken.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics were called to reports of a collision in Noorat about 6.20pm.
She said a woman in her 50s was transported by road to South West Healthcare Warrnambool (Warrnambool Base Hospital) with lower body injuries.
"A man in his 40s was airlifted to Royal Melbourne Hospital with upper body injuries," she said.
"A man in his 40s was airlifted to Royal Melbourne Hospital with upper and lower body injuries.
"Another person was transported by road to South West Healthcare Warrnambool (Warrnambool hospital)."
Any witnesses, or anyone with dash camera footage, is requested to contact the highway patrol unit on 5560 1200 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sergeant McDonald requested that all drivers take extra care while driving during the winter months.
"We've already had some very cold weather. The roads are subject to rain and even ice this week," he said.
"We are urging all drivers to take care, slow down, drive to the conditions and do everything possible to get to their destination safely."
