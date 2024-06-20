'Really proud as a club': Football team to honour past with heritage jumper

A Warrnambool and District league club will honour part of its storied past when it pulls on a special heritage jumper on Saturday, July 22.
The Timboon Demons, as part of their past players day against Old Collegians, will wear the old Timboon Saints jumper on the field as a tribute to one of their amalgamation clubs.
The current day club, which is the result of a merger between Heytesbury Demons and the Timboon Saints, will also host a special Warraboon Cattle Club's Goods and Services Auction on the night for all involved in the community.
Timboon Saints, which formed in 1911 and the Heytesbury Demons in 1933, merged in late 2002 and joined the Warrnambool and District league in 2003 as one entity.
The club won its first senior football premiership as an amalgamated club in 2008.
Demons president Mick Hunt said it was an important day for the club to respect and recognise the past but look forward to the future.
Hunt said the amalgamation was what was necessary at the time and believed it had been highly successful.
"We thought it was a really good chance for the old Timboon people to see our jumper again," he told The Standard ahead of the must-win clash against the Warriors.
"In every amalgamation you give up something, that's the key for me and we felt the amalgamation went through because enough people wanted it. For us, once we had confirmation that Simpson was going to Colac, we had to make that decision.
"Coming to the Warrnambool and District league was probably the only way to remain as a club.
"We're really pleased with the outcome of the amalgamation. We're happy with how it's turned out and we're really proud as a club.
"Regardless of anything, to me, whether you used to wear a Heytesbury jumper or a Timboon jumper, I see them all in a Timboon jumper now.
"We want to respect the past, whether you were a Timboon person or a Heytesbury person but also look towards the future.
"It's been a very, very good amalgamation for both the old clubs."
Hunt said the club welcomed anyone with an association to the club to join the celebrations and have invited the past players committee and sponsors along on the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.