New store opens in Homemaker Centre Advertising Feature

Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain and Pillow Talk marketing manager Maddy Naylor. Picture by Monique Patterson

The exciting addition of a new Pillow Talk story to Warrnambool's Homemaker Centre brings a fresh and engaging shopping experience to residents and visitors.



Featuring an extensive range of stylish and high-quality home furnishings, the offerings are designed to elevate every living space.

The best in home comfort

The new Pillow Talk store showcases a comprehensive selection of luxurious bedding, elegant décor and functional everyday essentials. Customers can look forward to exploring beautifully curated displays and discovering perfect pieces to enhance their homes.



"We are thrilled with the opening of Pillow Talk in Warrnambool, bringing a shopping experience of space convenience, comfort and style," Greg Ferguson, Pillow Talk's COO said.



"Our store is not just about providing beautiful products; it's about creating a warm and welcoming environment where every visit leaves you wanting for more."

To celebrate this momentous occasion, Pillow Talk is offering an exclusive opportunity for shoppers to win a $1000 gift card.



Customers who make any purchase more than $85 in-store before July 16 will automatically be entered into the draw. This fantastic promotion is just one of the ways Pillow Talk is making its mark in the Warrnambool community.

Exclusive benefits for Club Comfort members

Pillow Talk is committed to rewarding its loyal customers through the Club Comfort program.



Members can enjoy special perks at the new Warrnambool location: 10 per cent off full price items and five per cent off sale items every time they shop - best of all, it is free and they can join online or in-store.

These exclusive discounts ensure Club Comfort members always get the best value while shopping at Pillow Talk.

Embracing the local community

Opening a store in Warrnambool is a testament to Pillow Talk's dedication to being an integral part of the local community. The new store will create numerous employment opportunities, thereby contributing positively to the local economy.

The grand opening event was attended by Warrnambool's Mayor, Ben Blain, who expressed his enthusiasm for the new store.

"It's wonderful to see nationally recognised brands like Pillow Talk establishing a presence in our city," said Mr Blain.



"This not only provides our residents with more shopping choices but also boosts our local economy through job creation and partnerships with local businesses."

"We are incredibly excited to open our doors in Warrnambool," said Maddy Naylor, head of marketing at Pillow Talk.



"The warm reception from the Warrnambool community has been truly heartwarming, and we look forward to bringing our exceptional products and services to this vibrant area."

Visit us today

The new Pillow Talk store at the Homemaker Centre in Warrnambool is now open and ready to welcome customers.

