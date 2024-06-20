Hampden round 10 teams: Experienced trio returns for top-of-the-table clash

Three players with more than 700 senior Hampden league appearances between them will make timely returns for North Warrnambool Eagles' blockbuster top-of-the-table clash with South Warrnambool on Saturday, June 22.
300-game Eagle Matthew Wines and ruck Jordan Dillon, who has played in excess of 150 senior games at the level, come into Nathan Vardy's round 10 side to take on the ladder-leading Roosters at Bushfield.
Forward Tom Batten, a veteran of over 250 senior games for the club, also comes back in after missing the past two rounds with soreness.
Wines hasn't played since breaking his leg against Port Fairy in round three while Dillon missed the past two games with soreness and unavailability.
The trio's return coincides with loyal Eagle Jarryd Lewis' 200th game for the club.
"Obviously blokes that have played a lot of footy with Chopper (Lewis)," Vardy told The Standard.
"Romance in footy is still a big thing so you get blokes playing these milestones, it's good to get blokes in around them that they have played a lot of games with.
"Going up against South, quality ins for a quality opposition which is always nice."
Teenager Zac Everall will also play his third game for the senior side this year after a string of strong performances in the under 18s.
Goal-kicker Dylan Parish (broken finger), Alex Jennings and Will Brennan (concussion protocols) are outs from the team which defeated Camperdown in round nine.
Charlie McKinnon, who booted seven goals against the Magpies, is also an out with Greater Western Victoria Rebels commitments.
Koroit will make several changes for its third-versus-fourth match-up with Warrnambool at Victoria Park.
The third-placed Saints have lost six-time premiership forward Will Couch to a hamstring injury and youngster Harry Noonan to a broken leg.
The side will also be without talented duo Talor Byrne and Jett Grayland because of Rebels' duties.
The Blues will be a slightly different-looking team to the one which fell to the Roosters in their rescheduled round 14 clash held during the league-wide bye on Saturday, June 15.
Star forward Aaron Black (hamstring) and wingman Austin Steere are set for stints on the sidelines with injuries.
Blues mentor Dan O'Keefe said Black wouldn't return until August because of the injury and unavailability while he expected Steere would be fit after the bye.
Port Fairy will be without Melbourne Grammar footballer Tom Conroy when they host Portland but regain experienced defender Colin Harwood, who missed the club's round-nine win against Koroit.
The Tigers lose forward-turned midfielder Tom Sharp (overseas) as well as former AFL player Jeff Garlett, who made a one-off appearance in round nine.
Camperdown has regained Brayden Draffin (calf) for its game against Terang Mortlake, with Paddy Baker coming out of the line-up.
Maskell Medallist Hamish Sinnott's availability hinges on whether he is selected for Geelong in its VFL game against Port Melbourne on Sunday, June 23.
Hamilton Kangaroos have made a couple of changes, with Lachie Urquhart and Jake Donehue (away) named for their game against Cobden.
Kyle Rhook (under 18s) and James Whyte (overseas) make way while Kangaroos coach Brad Thomas confirmed prolific forward Darcy Russell was a "50-50" chance to return from a broken foot.
* As supplied by the clubs
Port Fairy Seagulls Seniors v Portland Tigers Seniors
Port Fairy Seagulls Seniors
B: J.Rowan, I.Martin, T.Macilwain
HB: L.Gunning, J.Bartlett, J.Moloney
C: D.Gunning, C.McDonald, L.King
HF: O.Myers, R.Mohan, S.Lucardie
F: M.Sully, M.Ryan, K.Fleming
R: J.Nelson Hill, O.Pollock, Z.McKenna
Int: M.Clancey, A.Fleming, G.Hogan, C.Harwood
North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors v South Warrnambool Roosters Seniors
- Not yet supplied
Koroit Saints Seniors v Warrnambool Blues Seniors
Koroit Saints Seniors
B: A.Campbell, P.O'Sullivan, J.Whitehead
HB: M.Petersen, T.Stephens, T.Baulch
C: L.Nagle, C.Nagorcka, L.Hoy
HF: J.Block, M.Bradley, D.Mooney
F: T.Hines, D.Shircore, C.Byrne
R: J.McCosh, J.Mcinerney, J.Neave
Int: J.Coghlan west, N.Whiting, D.O'Keefe, T.Waterson
Warrnambool Blues Seniors
B: J.Chittick, A.Lowe, N.Hooker
HB: T.Wason, F.Timms, F.Radley
C: D.Graham, J.Bell, S.Lampton
HF: T.Ludeman, A.Radley, C.Hoffmann
F: B.Cunnington, L.Cody, H.Ryan
R: J.Walters, J.Turland, R.Jansen van beek
Int: L.Worden, S.Niklaus, S.Carter, L.Bidmade
Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors v Camperdown Seniors
Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors
B: H.Roberts, D.Jones, R.O'Connor
HB: A.Moloney, J.Arundell, G.Bourke
C: J.Moloney, K.Johnstone, F.Beasley
HF: B.Reid, L.Taylor, R.Tanner
F: N.Roberts, X.Moloney, S.Mclean
R: D.Hobbs, S.Crawley, R.Hutchins
Int: D.Hutchins, M.Arundell, R.Buck, I.Kenna
