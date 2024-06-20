'Ticked all the boxes': Tight-knit cricket club to join association

A cricket club steeped in history and success in the south-west will revive itself in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association next season.
Wangoom will return to the playing field as a separate entity again for the 2024-25 season after the WDCA approved its application to join the association on Wednesday, June 19.
The club - previously part of the now disbanded Grassmere association - hasn't played a game of competitive cricket since the 2020-21 season but has been involved under the North Warrnambool Eels banner.
Club president Matt White said there was a strong desire for the "tight-knit" community to have cricket back.
"We're thrilled, it's been a bit more of a process than we'd imagined it would be, but we've ticked all the boxes and got over the line," he said.
"There's a surprising number of people who want to see Wangoom cricket again. We were disappointed as a community when it disappeared.
"We're just happy to get back on the park and we're looking forward to working with the WDCA."
White said the club would field two senior men's teams in the lower grades, two junior teams and a Milo program.
"We've got a real desire to expand our junior program and try and get back into women's and see where the men's stuff pans out and what the playing group wants to do in the future," he said.
WDCA chairperson Gordon McLeod said it was pleasing to see cricket clubs resurrect themselves.
"It's a really strong community out there, a close-knit community," he said.
"For everyone to start a cricket club, it's not an easy thing to do.
"They had to meet all the affiliation criteria and the board agreed they'd be admitted on the basis of having two senior teams, two juniors and Milo program."
McLeod said Wangoom presented to the board a strong case and would be a strong addition to the association.
"In the past in Grassmere they've been fairly successful and as their own entity they want to continue as a cricket club," he said.
"They've got a community really wanting to participate in cricket again."
