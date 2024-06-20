'It will reward clubs': Cricket board amends new player points policy

The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association has made a tweak to its newly-implemented players points policy for next season.
The association board voted to amend the policy which now includes a loyalty provision to recognise years of service.
The policy will now recognise players who have played a total of five seasons or more to a club in a junior or senior capacity as a one-point player.
WDCA general manager Nick Ansell said the new provision was implemented to reward strong junior development structures and to reward players returning to their home club.
The new system will come into effect from the start of the 2024-25 season with all teams in the Premier and Championship division on 24 points.
"Originally the thought process of the points was all about simplicity, that was the approach to it so we wanted to make it as simple as possible," he said.
"The dust had settled on the initial system and there had been a significant amount of clubs who were willing to sacrifice the simplicity to provide some flexibility, similar to the AFL Victoria footy system.
"The feedback around points is that people are reasonably happy, and this will help them bring back players who previously played for their clubs.
"We really believe that it will reward clubs and it will give them flexibility to bring quality players back especially when points tighten up next year.
"This will obviously impact some players and clubs already."
Two-time WDCA player of the year Jason Perera is an example of a player who will be a one-point player this season, with the star all-rounder returning to Port Fairy after one season away playing Premier cricket in Adelaide.
Ansell said the provision also gave clubs time to plan recruiting a few years in advance.
Definitions for the player points policy will range from one to six, which includes base players, returning players, other association, other WDCA club, overseas or state league players.
Penalties have been put in place for breaches of the player point system policy. Play HQ will manage the point system for clubs and will only look at the previous season.
