Plans for city bus interchange upgrades

It's deputy editor Rachael Houlihan here and this is what's making news today.
Senior journalist Katrina Lovell reports Warrnambool's Lava Street bus interchange is set for an upgrade with the city council also saying it is committed to new public toilets nearby.
Safety of the location was brought into the spotlight after a bus driver was hit by a car in December 2022 while crossing the road on a toilet break.
The state government appears to have put to bed a request for aged care accommodation to be expanded at the Terang hospital.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell asked Minister for Ageing Ingrid Stitt to investigate options for expanding the service after the closure of May Noonan in 2023.
But the state government has said that won't happen.
A cooler few months than usual and higher demand means Lifeline's Warrnambool charity shop is in desperate need of winter items.
Lifeline Direct's Victorian retail operations manager Peter Kalogeropoulos said the city's store and its warehouse, which provides items across the south-west, were seeking a range of winter items.
