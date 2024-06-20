'It will be a sell out': Scottish festival turns a little more Celtic

Camperdown's annual Robert Burns festival has had a revival with this weekend's event given a new name for wider appeal.
Even Friday night's traditional gala dinner sold out in record time.
The new-look Robert Burns Celtic Festival has been given a new lease on life after organisers brought in a consultant last year to help inject more life back into the event which took a hit because of the pandemic.
Festival coordinator Catherine O'Flynn said while the weekend's event had undergone a name change this year it was still essentially a Scottish festival but there were more Celtic performers coming in.
This year ABC is filming an episode of Back Roads featuring Camperdown and the festival.
"It's a bit of a coup," she said.
The avenue in front of the clocktower will be lined with 30 stalls across the weekend, and an eisteddfod-style choir competition held on Saturday, June 22, 2024.
Ms O'Flynn said there were seven choirs from the region participating including three from Geelong.
Then, they will all come together as a massed choir and sing The Skye Boat Song made famous in recent years as the theme song of popular TV series Outlander.
There will also be Welsh choir and, for the first time, Irish dancers.
Festival chairperson Dr John Menzies said the new-look festival had something for everyone.
Ms O'Flynn said the ticket sales showed that there was renewed interest in the festival - with three times the amount sold for this weekend than last year.
"That's a good indication," she said.
"It is a big concert on the Sunday. We would encourage people to get their tickets early because I think it will be a sell out.
"We wouldn't want to turn people away. We're expecting a full house on Sunday."
Among other events across the weekend are Whisky tasting, a shortbread competition, Scottish country dancing, golf event and clocktower tours.
The Robert Burns statue, which was relocated from the botanic gardens to the council officers after a number of vandal attacks, is the inspiration for the festival.
Scottish settler William Taylor had donated the statue of renowned poet Robert Burns to Camperdown in 1882.
It believed to be the oldest known stature of Burns in the world.
Commissioned in 1830, it was displayed in London in 1859 at the Crystal Palace.
For more details on the festival which runs across the weekend, visit: camperdownburnsfestival.com.au
