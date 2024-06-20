WDFNL round 11 teams: Key injury strikes contender, stars back for blockbuster

A Warrnambool and District league premiership contender will be without one of its most important players for the remainder of the 2024 season.
Allansford has confirmed utility Jordan Boyle will not feature again this season after injuring himself in the win against Timboon Demons last round.
Coach Tim Nowell said Boyle - recruited from Koroit last season - was going to be hard to replace after the tall youngster kicked 13 goals and provided flexibility at both ends of the ground.
"He's been playing some really, really great footy and to lose him is disappointing," Nowell said.
"He's been exciting for us and he was just starting to come into his best footy. He's someone you can't really replace but we are lucky to have some depth behind us.
"It's up to a few of these young lads to step up now."
Boyle is among three changes for the important clash against Kolora-Noorat away from home, with Brady Coutts (AC) and Dylan Campbell (managed) to also miss.
The second-placed Cats will regain some vital players with midfielder Lachy Read and experienced head Brad Williams returning to the team, with the club to make a final decision on the third inclusion as late as game day depending on training.
Dennington, meanwhile, will inject some forward firepower into its side for a must-win clash on Saturday.
Forwards Tom Noonan Jr and Harry Ponting will return to the Dennington team for the match against South Rovers.
Experienced defender Luke Pearson is also back into the team for the clash against the Lions.
Noonan Jr in particular was in a rich vein of form before suffering a slight hamstring injury and sits equal second in the competition for goals with 35 from eight matches.
"To get both Harry and Tom back, it straightens us up and gives us something to kick to which'll be good," Dogs coach Leigh Anderson said..
"Macauley Clark did really well last week I thought but beyond that we didn't have a lot."
Anderson said his seventh-placed team knew how important it was to get the four points this week, with a win and results going their way potentially paving the way to come into the top five.
"Every game is important for us now, we need to get back on the winners' list," he said.
"But we know South Rovers had a good win last week and they'll be up and about."
Anderson confirmed Jake Hamilton (unavailable) and Ben Thornton (injured) were both confirmed outs this week.
Russells Creek will inject some much-needed class and experience into its side for the blockbuster against Merrivale.
Creek mentor Dylan Herbertson said the side would welcome back gun duo Kurt Smith and Tim Ryan as well as Jayden Askew for the top-four clash.
Merrivale will also have some star power back into the side, confirmed mentor Josh Sobey.
The Tigers will finally welcome back gun recruit Trent Harman from injury alongside Jalen Porter and Jordan Greene, provided "they all get through training" unscathed on Thursday night.
South Rovers will make some changes for the clash against the Dogs, confirmed coach Luke Kenna.
The in-form Lions said "it was still a bit up in the air" but confirmed Lachie Cook and Lucas Williams would come into the side with Fergus McCoy, Sam Barker and Kye Brereton all unavailable.
Old Collegians have confirmed one change at this stage for its clash against Timboon Demons with Jarryd Cust coming out of the team.
Timboon Demons will make one change with Balun Cumming returning at the expense of Josh Worboys who returns to Cobden.
Nirranda will need to make at least three changes to its side for the match against Panmure, with Mathew Lloyd (quad), Jackson Couch (hamstring) and Luke Weel (unavailable) all out.
The Bulldogs will welcome in Bailey Smith for the clash with Sam Melican and Damian Moloney out of the team.
**All teams are as supplied by clubs
Kolora-Noorat Seniors v Allansford Seniors
Kolora-Noorat Seniors
B: L.Cahill, N.Marshall, J.Wallace
HB: A.Robertson, S.Uwland, C.Kavanagh
C: J.vaughan, E.Wyss, R.Scanlon
HF: J.Carlin, J.Aitken, N.Anders
F: G.Beasley, J.Evans, S.O'Connor
R: C.Scanlon, N.Castersen, T.Barrett
Int: J.Sorgiovanni, T.Glennen, M.Wyss, C.Scanlon
Allansford Seniors
B: J.Kirkwood, B.Lee, P.Higgins
HB: B.Edge, Z.Mungean, P.Drake
C: J.Fedley, C.McLean, R.Parsons
HF: R.Swan, B.Hunger, B.Williams
F: K.Gordon, R.Hare, B.Bull
R: Z.Jamieson, A.Gordon, C.Day
Int: K.Jans, F.Gleeson, L.Read
Merrivale Seniors v Russells Creek Seniors
Merrivale Seniors
B: J.Mahony - Gilchrist, W.Lenehan, S.Barnes
HB: T.Harman, F.Atchison, J.Britton
C: E.Barker, T.McLaughlin, J.Sauze
HF: M.Hausler, H.Gurry
F: N.Krepp, J.Porter, J.Neave
R: R.Barling, O.Doukas, S.Gleeson
Int: D.Scoble, J.Greene, J.Wilson, O.Watson, C.Graham
Russells Creek Seniors
B: B.Hewett, J.Askew, R.Cooke
HB: N.Edge, G.McLeod, S.Alberts
C: B.Harrington, J.Chatfield, P.Brady
HF: C.Templeton, T.Smith, K.Smith
F: J.Chatfield, M.Rook, T.Ryan
R: L.McLeod, D.Burns, A.Mcmeel
Int: Z.Timms, J.Chatfield, T.Boyle, S.Brady
Dennington Seniors v South Rovers Seniors
Dennington Seniors
B: W.Timms, B.Barton, T.noonan
HB: L.Pearson, M.Clark, J.Shircore
C: D.Hoye, E.Dowd, J.Turner
HF: D.Davidson, J.Garner, J.Blackney-noter
F: A.Keen, T.Moana, N.Alexandrou
R: B.Baker, T.Fitzgerald, F.Rowe
Int: D.Threlfall, H.Ponting, T.Noonan, C.Fenn
South Rovers Seniors
B: C.Mailes, B.Oates, B.Bushell
HB: K.Lenehan, T.Bishop, S.Wilde
C: M.Edwards, S.Williams, A.Grant
HF: L.Ryan, J.Bell, A.Laidler
F: K.Brereton, E.Boylan, D.Cox
R: J.Cashin, S.Barker, J.Morton
Int: R.Mentha, B.White, L.Wilde
Timboon Demons Seniors v Old Collegians Seniors
Timboon Demons Seniors
B: K.Gristede, L.Smith
HB: A.Hunt, L.Alsop, S.Newey
C: K.Delaney, E.Gaut, R.Couch
HF: N.Deppeler, M.Gristede, R.Ziegelaar
F: M.Angus, E.White, L.Rosolin
R: M.Wallace, B.Newey, M.Hickey
Int: W.Moorhouse, D.Bridgewater, T.Groves, O.Stansfield
Old Collegians Seniors
B: M.Petherick, J.Wallace, J.Bateman
HB: H.Hall, S.Walker, N.Wallace
C: E.Dempsey, C.Duro, J.Brooks
HF: J.Cleaver, G.Bond, T.Coutts
F: J.Mckinnon, J.Hetherington, N.Forth
R: I.Williams, C.Barby, H.White
Int: N.Dawson, B.Brooks, H.Jenkins, O.Noonan
Panmure Seniors v Nirranda Seniors
Panmure Seniors
B: J.Turnbull-Pitts, T.Gedye, B.Smith
HB: N.Keane, J.Anderson, H.Fleming
C: L.Gavin, T.Murnane, J.Parsons
HF: D.Meade, S.Mahony, P.Ryan
F: D.Bourke, L.McLeod, T.Wright
R: B.Bant, M.Sinnott, J.Norton
Int: B.Robertson, S.Carter, N.Greene
Nirranda Seniors
B: M.McKenzie, J.Primmer, B.McCann
HB: B.Harkness, C.Wagstaff, L.Kew
C: D.Willsher, L.Irving, D.Philp
HF: J.Willsher, H.Porter, B.Dobson
F: T.Royal, B.Kew, J.Lee
R: D.Craven, R.Nutting, J.Walsh
Int: T.Dalton, J.Matthews, J.Lenehan, J.Irving
