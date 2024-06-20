High number of Corangamite residents struggling to cover cost of food

Almost half of Corangamite Shire residents experienced food insecurity in the past five years, a survey shows.
The Corangamite Shire Food Insecurity report revealed 43 per cent of respondents had struggled due to a lack of finances and the rising cost of food.
The investigation, conducted by the South West Healthcare's health promotion team, included a community food survey, mapping of food outlets, analysis of food costs and community consultation with both community members and professionals working in the Shire.
Survey results also found the cost of food in Corangamite was particularly high in comparison to other larger regional centres.
Added travel cost with accessing food also contributed to the high number of people experiencing food insecurity.
Food items across 10 supermarkets in the shire were recorded to establish the cost of a fortnightly shop for a family of four.
While prices varied greatly across the supermarkets, what was consistent was the basket of food chosen to align with the Australian Dietary guidelines was on average 19 per cent more affordable than the basket reflective of the current Australian diet.
"There is often a misconception that a healthy diet is really expensive, however research shows that a diet containing take-away food, alcohol and processed foods is actually more expensive," Healthy Communities coordinator Cailtyn Hoggan said.
Some of the main strategies residents used to cope with high food costs was to buy food on sale, eat less meat and less fruit and vegetables.
The survey also found that only 27 per cent of households in Corangamite eat vegetables more than once a day and this is even lower in food insecure households.
The final report, compiled from the results of the survey, makes several recommendations to improve Corangamite residents' access to affordable food, including; promotion of local food initiatives, promotion of local produce, opportunities for people to connect over food, workshops and resources to support people to build their skills and knowledge and creating healthier retail environments locally.
A survey conducted by South West Healthcare in 2023 found almost one in three households were struggling to cover the cost of food.
